Selling Sunset fans demand Heather Rae El Moussa return for Season 8

Selling Sunset fans are hoping Heather Rae El Moussa will return for Season 8 of the show.

Season 8 of Selling Sunset hasn’t landed on Netflix yet, but fans already have a lot to say about one of the cast members.

Heather Rae El Moussa made it clear that she’s done filming Selling Sunset – at least for now.

A Reddit thread has been launched to discuss the topic and the fact that viewers are hoping something will change.

Heather Rae El Moussa will be missed on Selling Sunset

The Redditor who started the thread wrote, “I miss Heather – appreciation post. I’m rewatching from S5 this week, and I appreciate so much about her and miss her being on the show.

“On the whole, I think she’s kind (minus her mean comment about Tarek’s ex-wife, that was really low) and good at her job. I hope they bring her back on.”

In the post, they use words like “levelheaded,” “understanding,” and “mature” to describe Heather and her onscreen personality.

Another user joined the chat to say, “We are not used to seeing someone choose positivity so we automatically think she is boring or there is something wrong with her. In reality, she is more healthy.”

Someone else added, “Omg such an unpopular opinion but I agree. She was probably my favorite. Hope she comes back!

Another Redditor chimed in with, “Love Heather! I feel like she was the little mother hen that kind of would bring calm to the ladies where it was needed. Obviously, as long as it isn’t an issue concerning her.”

For now, reality TV lovers can catch Heather filming new episodes of an HGTV show with her husband, Tarek El Moussa. Their show, The Flipping El Moussas, was renewed for a second season after premiering on March 2, 2023.