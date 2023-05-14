Are the events of Selling Sunset scripted?

Is one of Netflix’s biggest reality shows, Selling Sunset, scripted? Here is what we know.

One of the biggest questions that is asked with every reality TV show is if the content is scripted.

Shows like Below Deck and Love Island have been asked this same question. And for both, nothing that happens on the show is scripted.

Viewers are now starting to wonder if Selling Sunset is a scripted TV show. To quell speculation from viewers, one cast member in particular has already set the record straight.

Is Selling Sunset scripted?

Jason Oppenheim is the owner of Oppenheim Real Estate. This is the agency that all of the stars of Selling Sunset work under.

Not only does he own the company, but Jason is also frequently on the show. He even had a brief relationship with co-star Chrishell Stause.

The entrepreneur addressed the question in an interview and strongly claimed that the show is real.

He said that, “There’s nothing that’s scripted, we’re never told to say anything. At most, I would say that in some situations, if some things need to be addressed or we’re meeting a client or something, we’ll be asked to wait to make sure if we get everything on camera, but that’s certainly not scripted.”

This means that what viewers see on the screen is true. These are real-life real estate agents who are actually selling these jaw-dropping properties on the show.

In fact, there are several real estate agents under the Oppenheim Group that aren’t featured on the show. If anything, the show is a great way for the agency to get more worldwide recognition. The show returns with Season 6 on May 19th, 2023.

To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.