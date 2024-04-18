Is Selling The O.C. scripted?

Major editing flaws have people questioning if Selling The O.C. is a scripted TV show, but one star has made the truth known.

The question that every viewer has while watching their favorite reality TV shows is whether or not the show itself is real or staged.

While Jason Oppenheim set the record straight about Selling Sunset being non-script television, he admitted that there are staged moments throughout the series. This was later spotted by fans after watching a scene with a major editing error.

However, the question still remains on whether or not the show’s spinoff Selling The O.C. follows the same format.

Similar to Selling Sunset, there have been multiple instances where fans have claimed that scenes of The O.C. are staged.

The most infamous example was in Season 2 during a staged conversation between Kayla and Sean. Throughout the chat, viewers couldn’t help but notice a drink that would mysteriously disappear and reappear while the stars were talking.

In March 2024, OG cast member Alex Hall addressed the scripted question with her own response.

“It’s not scripted, we don’t have a script. They’re not writing this and saying, “Say this”. However, they know what sells. Drama sells,” she explained during an interview.

She went on to say that the main difference between the show and reality is that she is still required to be around her co-stars whom she doesn’t get along with, instead of simply distancing herself from them, which she would do if they weren’t on a TV show.

Outside of occasional staged scenes, the cast are genuine real estate agents who work with the Oppenheim group.