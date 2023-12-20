Will Cassandra Dawn join Selling Sunset for Season 8?

Fans of Selling Sunset have questions about whether or not Cassandra Dawn will officially be joining the cast in Season 8. Here’s everything we know so far.

Selling Sunset viewers noticed that the dynamic between Cassandra Dawn and Bre Tiesi was already cringe-worthy the moment they started talking.

Cassandra told Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet that she knew Bre from years ago when they worked as bottle service girls in their 20s.

Bre then proceeded to act like she never met Cassandra before at all. Bre continually gave Cassandra the cold shoulder and bad-mouthed her to the rest of the ladies. What does this mean for Cassandra’s future on the show?

Will we see Cassandra Dawn in Season 8?

Fans of the show agree that Season 7 of Selling Sunset was far more interesting with the Cassandra-based drama added to the mix.

Her feud with Bre ignited before they had a chance to sit down together and talk about their bottle service memories.

Cassandra hit it off with Chelsea Lazkani, proving that if she were to join the cast, she’d be walking in with at least one ally on her side.

Cassandra‘s work history as an art advisor makes her perfect for the Oppenheim Group. As a luxury real estate agent, it’s crucial to be detail-oriented and have an eye for design when staging homes.

Cassandra‘s connection with Chelsea and her ongoing feud with Bre are two massive reasons why fans feel she should be officially invited to join the cast of Season 8. Bring the drama!

On top of that, Jason and Brett Oppenheim both agree Cassandra would be a worthy addition to the Oppenheim Group lineup.

Another reason Cassandra is so marketable is that she has a high following on Instagram. She’s got more than a quarter of a million people keeping up.

There’s a chance Bre won’t stick around to continue filming the show if the producers invite Cassandra to join the cast, though.

If that’s the case, the producers may prioritize keeping Bre on the show instead of inviting Cassandra to get started.

Fans will have to wait and see if Netflix makes an official announcement about Cassandra signing on for Season 8.