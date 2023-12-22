Did Cassandra Dawn model for Bre Tiesi’s fitness app?

Was Cassandra Dawn ever involved with Bre Tiesi’s fitness app? Here’s what we know.

Cassandra Dawn has caused quite a stir on Selling Sunset since making her presence known during Season 7.

She quickly befriended Chelsea Lazkani, but she wasn’t warmly welcomed by everyone. Right off the bat, Bre Tiesi began vocalizing her distaste for Cassandra. Bre’s reasons for disliking Cassandra are somewhat of a mystery.

According to Bre, the two women never met each other before. Cassandra claims they used to work together in a bottle service – and that Bre asked her to help promote a fitness app at one point.

Cassandra Dawn and Bre Tiesi’s fitness app

Based on what Cassandra said during Season 7 of Selling Sunset, she was asked to help promote Bre’s fitness app at one point in time.

It’s unclear what that promotion entailed, but there’s a chance it revolved around modeling or social media shoutouts.

As of now, Bre’s fitness app appears to be a website, and it’s not downloadable in any app stores.

BodyByBre.com offers 12-week fitness transformation programs, vegan recipes, and more. The mission of the site is to encourage people to become the best version of themselves when it comes to their physical bodies, appearances, and internal health.

The blog on the site has a handful of informative and insightful posts that blend perfectly into the fitness and nutrition realm.

Since Bre is the type of person who’s already in great physical shape, she’s an ideal celebrity to launch a fitness-centered brand like this.

Bre also has a history of professional modeling and it’s something she’s succeeded in since the young age of 16. She told E! News, “I literally fell into modeling. I had never in a million years even considered or thought about it.”

It’s unclear if Cassandra was ever fully involved or connected to Bre’s app or website. As of now, there isn’t any mention of Cassandra anywhere on Bre‘s existing website.