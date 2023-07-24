RHONY’s Jenna Lyons opens up about genetic disorder after awkward fashion scene

RHONY’s Jenna Lyons opened up to her fellow housewives about her rare genetic disorder after giving them a rather risqué gift.

With the recent Season 14 premiere of RHONY, fans have gotten to know more about the six new housewives little by little.

And in Episode 2, it took as little as a smorgasbord of caviar and lingerie for Jenna Lyons to dish about something fairly personal to her.

Lyons is the former President and Creative Director of J.CREW and is the CEO of her own brand, so when she was faced with the opportunity to share about her rare genetic disorder, she courageously stepped up to the plate.

Jenna Lyons of RHONY opens up about a rare genetic disorder.

Lyons said a rare genetic disorder pushed her into pursuing a career in fashion

In Episode 2, the New York Housewives ventured to Erin Lichy’s home in Sag Harbor, New York. Not only did the ladies indulge in a caviar frenzy, but they also channeled their inner model after Lyons gifted them each with lingerie.

The Fleur du Mal pieces were intimate and fun, but when Jessel Taank opened hers, she immediately shared her displeasure with the color and design, triggering Lyons to candidly share about her rare genetic disorder, Incontinentia Pigmenti.

Though she may not have initially intended to speak out about it, Lyons explained how her lingerie was more conservative than others after Lichy proposed that the women model their risqué nighties later that evening. She then shut down participating in the mock runway by saying, “You will see behind closed doors why I cannot.”

Lyons continued, “I have a pretty rare genetic disorder. That’s why I never show any skin.”

Her longtime genetic disorder has caused more than just hyper-pigmentation, as she revealed while on The View, that both her hair and teeth are fake as a result of the physical effects.

She has also suffered skin scarring and losing her eyebrows and eyelashes, saying on The View, “It’s one of the reasons I went into fashion — I wanted to look better.”

Though she’ll have to deal with her genetic disorder her entire life, Lyons has capitalized on her condition by creating her own fake lashes brand, LoveSeen. Not only that, but her RHONY platform has allowed her to shed light to those that may relate to her, too.

What is Incontinentia Pigmenti?

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Incontinentia Pigmenti is a rare condition that first attacks your skin and additional bodily systems.

As an infant, one with IP will develop blistering rashes, which then result in wart-like growths on the skin.

This rare genetic disorder can also result in hair loss, small or missing teeth, vision loss, and lined or pitted fingernails and toenails.

Though there is no cure for IP, those with the condition can manage their health by caring for their skin to prevent any and all infections.