Where to watch RHONY season 14 in the US, UK, Europe & more

Clear your calendars for Sundays, because starting July 16th, RHONY is going to take Bravo by storm with an entirely new cast.

There will be six women who are starting off the show, much younger than previous cast members did.

The Season 14 trailer showed a boisterous bunch of women taking trips away from the city, throwing parties, and of course, arguing on multiple occasions.

With Bravo Executive, Andy Cohen, saying that RHONY’s rebooted cast is the “right group of women,” fans should expect nothing short of an epic upcoming Season.

Given that there is less than a week until its debut, let’s take a look at all of the available ways RHONY fans can watch the highly-anticipated new cast.

Where to watch RHONY

RHONY will be released via Bravo on regular cable. The show will begin at 9PM EST and continue each Sunday night.

After the initial debut of RHONY Season 14, fans can stream the “loud” and “proud” Housewives of New York on Peacock, which also has every RHONY episode to date.

YouTube TV is another provider that features RHONY every Sunday. Fans may also stream the show from a roku on a smart television.

The Bravo app will have each episode available after its release, as well, whereas Prime Video offers seasons 1-13 for a price.

For RHONY fans outside of the US, the subscription-based TV platform Hayu is available to stream each episode. Hayu also has every season leading up to the new one.

Each streaming platform is available to be used on technological devices from a tablet to tv, and cell phone.

While the new RHONY cast will have a lot to live up to from the previous seasons’ success, cast mates like Brynn Whitfield and Jenna Lyons are ready to take on the Big Apple with guts and glam. Check out everything you need to know about the revamped cast here.