RHONY Season 14 cast revealed: Meet the “loud and proud” new stars

After 13 seasons with original cast members returning, a whole new cast will be featured in the 14th season of RHONY.

Real Housewives of New York has aired for 13 seasons and has included some iconic personalities like Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps.

The upcoming 14th season, however, will be completely revamped with an entirely new cast.

With six new women headlining RHONY, fans can anticipate just as many spectacles, as the new cast is “not afraid of drama.”

RHONY castmates reported by Bravo as “loud” and “proud”

As a whole new RHONY cast, members will have some big shoes to fill, as previous castmates like Luann De Lesseps and Ramona Singer had been on the Bravo show since the very beginning.

Though the previous cast was a rambunctious bunch, the new cast is reported to be “loud, proud, and larger-than-life.”

The RHONY trailer for the season’s July 16th debut released in May, and showcased six young, fun, and feisty women, as castmate Erin Dana Lichy can be heard in the RHONY trailer saying, “The only bull I’ll take is by the horns.”

Though RHONY fans may have been invested in previous cast members, the new RHONY cast was announced at 2022 BravoCon and will be comprised of the following:

Sai De Silva

Instagram: scoutthecity

Born and raised in New York, Sai De Silva currently resides in Brooklyn with her husband and two children. She’s a creative director of an online lifestyle blog, Scout the City, where she features articles on how to stay New York City chic while still being a dedicated parent. Her blog consists of fashion, travel, fitness, lifestyle, and more.

Ubah Hassan

Instagram: ubah

Born in Somalia, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan has paved the way for herself as a prominent figure in New York. Among being a renowned model who has worked with brands like Gucci and Oscar de la Renta, she’s the founder and CEO of Ubah Hot — a hot sauce. Hassan is also heavily involved in philanthropy, having traveled to Cambodia to deliver shoes to children and families.

Erin Dana Lichy

Instagram: erindanalichy

Erin Dana Lichy was born and raised in Manhattan and has close ties with her immediate Israeli family. She became a real estate agent at 19 years old and now owns her own design and home renovation firm. Lichy is also married with three children.

Jenna Lyons

Instagram: jennalyonsnyc

Jenna Lyons lives in the heart of New York City with her son. She is the former President and Executive Creative Director of J. Crew Group and now oversees her co-founded beauty brand, LoveSeen, which is a direct-to-consumer company. Lyons has also previously worked in television, having been on Stylish with Jenna Lyons in 2020.

Brynn Whitfield

Instagram: brynn_whitfield

Known as a “trophy wife in training,” Brynn Whitfield is both single and extroverted. She’s a brand marketing and communications professional. She’s originally from the Midwest and was raised by her grandmother before attending Purdue University. Whitfield is also a frequent host to parties out of her West Side Village apartment.

Jessel Taank

Instagram: jesseltaank

Jessel Taank is a mom of twin boys with her husband, Pavit Randhawa. Born and raised in London, Taank moved to NYC as a young adult. She is also a fashion publicist and brand consultant and is the founder of The Know PR.

Fans can catch up with RHONY every Sunday on Bravo starting July 16th.

