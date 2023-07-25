RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield reveals crush on fellow Bravolebrity

Brynn Whitfield of the rebooted RHONY has revealed the Bravolebrity she is crushing on, and some fans may be surprised.

Brynn Whitfield is a red-headed bombshell that just might steal your man, as she can be heard in her RHONY tagline saying, “I love to laugh, but make me mad and I’ll date your dad.”

The Indiana native can also be seen in multiple clips during the RHONY trailer flirting with married men, outwardly proposing to one gentleman that he contacts her when he’s divorced.

Article continues after ad

Though Season 14 just may be full of amorous fun, Whitfield has since revealed to BravoTV executive Andy Cohen which Bravolebrity she is currently crushing on — and she has already been given a response.

Instagram: bravowwhl Brynn Whitfield dishes about her Bravolebrity crush on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Whitfield claims she has “a little secret”

While on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, brand consultant Brynn Whitfield opened up about who she has her eyes on, as Cohen curiously read a fan question about which single Bravolebrities Whitfield is excited to meet at 2023 BravoCon.

Article continues after ad

Though she likely didn’t see the question coming, having noted that Cohen set it up for the flirtatious socialite, Whitfield decided to answer, nonetheless.

Whitfield proceeded to cheekily say to Cohen in front of millions of people, “I have a little secret.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Continuing, “I think Shep’s cute.” She giggled and added, “It takes one commitment-phobe to know another commitment-phobe.”

Whitfield then asked Cohen what the Southern Charmer was like and was happy to hear that he was, as Cohen would put it, “exactly as he appears.”

Article continues after ad

After seeing the WWHL clip posted to Instagram of Whitfield’s confession, Shep Rose responded with a flattering reply, saying, “Oh well that’s certainly nice to hear. Thanks for thinking of me Brynn.”

Rose continued, “I mean Andy could have been a little more enthusiastic about her brave (and accurate) proclamation. Perhaps he knows too much. This poses a problem.”

Fans are now curious to see if Whitfield and Shep will hit it off, as one commented on their potential together, saying, “She’s clearly just looking for some fun and he definitely would be.”

Article continues after ad

Though both Whitfield and Shep are reportedly single, all bets are off when BravoCon takes Las Vegas by storm from November 3-5, as personalities from a variety of BravoTV shows meet for a public convention to dish about all the juicy details of their fabulous and drama-filled lives.