2023 BravoCon announced: Location, dates & tickets

Here is everything to know about the upcoming 2023 BravoCon and who you can expect to be there.

Fans of all things reality TV were surprised by an unexpected Instagram announcement yesterday. Not only is 2023 BravoCon officially happening, but the dates and location have just been revealed.

Andy Cohen took to Bravo’s Instagram to unveil the news and made sure to say, “What happens at BravoCon stays at BravoCon.”

The third annual BravoCon is set to take place in Las Vegas. This will be the first time the convention will take place in Vegas, as the first two were in New York City.

The official dates for the event are November 3rd through November 5th.

Who is coming to the 2023 BravoCon?

While the official lineup of stars coming to the convention has not been announced by Bravo yet, several reality stars have reacted in the comments to the Instagram announcement.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy wrote, “Oh we are doing it BIG this YEAR.”

Ashley Darby from the Real Housewives of Potomac also chimed in and wrote, “Let the good times roll!!”

Bravo owns some of the biggest reality tv shows on television. These include Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Vanderpump Rules, and Summer House.

With exciting seasons and reunions lined up in 2023, this is sure to be one of the most entertaining BravoCons yet.

Fans react to BravoCon 2023

Fans have already shared their reactions to the location and dates being unveiled, and have even started making their trip plans.

Others are a little hesitant about going to the event given the price of tickets for last year’s convention.

To get alerts on when the lineup is announced and when tickets will be available, Bravo is allowing fans to set up text alerts.