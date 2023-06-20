Love Island’s Jessie hospitalized after spiked drink

Jessie Wynter from Love Island Season 9 just revealed the scary incident that caused her to be hospitalized.

With nearly 1 million followers on Instagram, Jessie Wynter is one of the most popular stars from Love Island Season 9.

Even though she didn’t end up winning her season, she did gain a large fanbase and met her current boyfriend, Farmer Will.

The former islander recently shared on social media that she was involved in an alarming drinking incident.

Why is Love Island’s Jessie Wynter in the hospital?

On June 20, Jessie posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed on Instagram.

In a lengthy caption, she wrote, “I wasn’t sure if I should post this as I felt so embarrassed but the other night I was unfortunately rushed to hospital after my drink was spiked.” She didn’t specifically mention what the drink was spiked with.

The reality TV star went on to thank her boyfriend for helping her during the incident.

Jaime wrote, “I was so lucky that I was with Will and he looked after me throughout the whole time especially because it was so scary. It was such an awful and scary situation to be in and it breaks my heart that this is something people need to look out for.”

Several Love Island alums have since shared their support for her in the comments section of the post. Including, stars from her season.

Claudia Fogarty from Season 9 wrote, “Sending love Jessie hope your okay.”

Also from Season 9, Samie Elishi, chimed in and wrote, “Sending you love.”

Jessie has not given a public update on her health since the post.

To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.