Love Island’s Farmer Will hints at engagement to Jessie Wynter

Will Young/Farmer Will from Love Island UK Season 9 just teased that he is gearing up to propose to Jessie Wynter.

One of the fan-favorite couples from the Love Island franchise is none other than Jessie Wynter and Will Young, also known as Farmer Will.

The couple got to know each other during Season 9 of Love Island UK. Even though they didn’t win their season, they won each other’s hearts and decided to remain in a relationship outside of the villa.

Months later, the two are still going strong and constantly share pictures together on social media. In fact, Will is already looking ahead to the next steps.

Does Love Island’s Farmer Will want to get married to Jessie?

On August 28, Will spoke with the Daily Mail about his relationship with Jessie. And the reality TV star made sure to include that he was almost ready to pop the question.

He said, Last week, I made a romantic gesture to Jessie. I won’t lie, we are creeping up to the ring. We are creeping up to it.”

Jessie even chimed into the interview and specifically mentioned the moment that she realized his intentions.

She revealed that, ‘We were sitting at dinner the other night and he takes my ring off my finger and was holding it and asked, “Does this ring fit you well?” I looked at him like, “What? Why do you care about that?”. He was acting so awkward.’

Wedding bells are definitely on the way for this couple. And their wedding would definitely look like a Love Island UK Season 9 reunion!

