Plastic surgeon guesses Love Island stars’ ages and is shocked by the truth

A plastic surgeon was shocked by the final reveal after attempting to guess the ages of certain participants from Love Island Season 11.

The cast of Love Island Season 11 is not going to want to tune in for this one after Dr. Daniel Barrett had a go at guessing contestants’ ages in a TikTok video on his page, ‘barrettplasticsurgery’.

Alongside taking a jab at what age they might be, Barrett also theorized on whether the leading ladies of this season were “natural” or not, listing what cosmetic procedures he believed they had done.

However, when it came to the reveal at the end, Barret was stunned to discover that every contestant was at least 10 years younger than he had suspected.

First up on the chopping board was Jess White, who Barrett predicted was 38 and “not natural” as it was “obvious she had some work done” on her lips and nose. In actuality, the retail manager is only 25.

Barrett thought Harriett Blackmore was even older, guessing that the dancer and personal shopper was 42 and had “cheeks, lips, nose, fake lashes, brows, botox” all done to alter her appearance. However, Blackmore is nearly half her assumed age at 24.

24-year-old Nicole Samuel left Barrett temporarily stumped as the two photos of her shown had him questioning whether they showed the same person. When it was explained the photos showed Samuel on “Instagram vs reality”, Barrett guessed she was 35 and had her lips done, veneers, botox, and “maybe a little cheek filler.”

Samantha Kenny was guessed to be 32, making her the closest to her actual age at 26. She was also assumed to be “not natural” with her lips, veneers, nose, and cheeks all done.

When Barrett was finally told the women’s real ages, he could do nothing but repeat “Oh my God” and was evidently taken aback; “This is crazy.”

“Plastic surgery and injectables done incorrectly can make you look older,” the surgeon explained. In the caption of his video, he joked, “Time to pull their nurse injectors for a quick chat.”