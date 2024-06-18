Love Island star pleads with airline to land plane after “unacceptable” incident

This star of Love Island UK nearly died due to an incident in a plane that he called “unacceptable.”

Winner of Love Island Games Season 1 and contestant on Love Island UK Season 4, Jack Fowler, suffered a severe allergic reaction while flying to Dubai that nearly ended his life.

After the incident, he took to Instagram to share photos showing him injecting himself with an EpiPen and using an oxygen mask.

He also shared a picture of the menu he ordered from on the Emirates flight, which ended up causing his body to go into immediate shock.

Though he asked the flight attendants if there were nuts in his chicken curry dish, they assured him that it was nut-free. He even told them twice that he was allergic to nuts and couldn’t eat them.

However, there were allegedly cashews served in his meal, causing his throat to close up. He then pleaded with the flight attendants to land the plane, telling them that if they didn’t, he’d “die on this plane.”

After he injected his EpiPen into his leg, he was given five tanks of oxygen while a flight attendant sat with him.

Once his body began to react positively to his treatment, Jack’s friend asked if they could see the menu. To their surprise, his meal was described as having “creamy chicken curry with cashew nuts.”

Though he “trusted” the flight attendants when they told him there were no nuts, he later detailed that the incident was “unacceptable,” adding that he hopes anyone in the airline industry who sees his post will “take note” of how to properly care for passengers who have food allergies.

Once the plane landed in Dubai, Jack was rushed to the hospital located inside the airport. However, he noted that his treatment was simply “not good enough.”

Jack’s fans were quick to call the airline out in his comments, saying that there should never be nuts served on a flight, as there are “too many issues.”

Others agreed that he did the right thing by sharing his story in order to stop similar instances from occurring, while someone else noted that the flight attendant who told him his meal didn’t have nuts should be “fired.”

Though unfortunate, viewers are hopeful that Jack’s message about his allergic reaction will be able to help prevent further accidents.