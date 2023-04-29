Love Island’s Farmer Will announces release of new book

Farmer Will from Love Island just announced that he is sharing his farming tips in the form of a book.

Will Young, known to the public as Farmer Will, rose to fame as a contestant on Season 9 of Love Island.

Even though he didn’t win the competition, he did end up meeting Jessie Wynter on the show. They started a relationship and are still together following the season’s end.

Now, Young has recently taken to social media to announce that he is adding another title to his career: author.

Is Farmer Will from Love Island releasing a book?

A few days ago, Will revealed the release by sharing a picture of the book cover on his Instagram.

He captioned the photo and wrote, “SHUT THE FARM DOOR! No way, in a million years, did I ever think I was going to have a book come out. This is sooooo crazy and I’m so grateful I have this opportunity.”

The reality TV star went on the explain that the book, For The Love Of Farming: Farmer Will’s Guide To Life In The Fields, is all about helping his fans with their farming skills.

He wrote that, “As you all know, I love educating people on farming through my videos and pictures and I’m so happy I can now put the work out I do on the farm in a book for you lovely people!”

Several of his friends from Season 9 of Love Island shared their support for his upcoming release in the comments of the post.

Ron Hall wrote, “YESSSSSS, can you sign mine?”

Tom Clare also chimed in and wrote, “So proud of you mate you deserve it.”

The book is currently available for pre-order and will be releasing on Amazon on October 17th. To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.