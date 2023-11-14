Jess Losurdo wrecks “snake” Johnny in dramatic Love Island Games recoupling

Viewers are cheering on Jess Losurdo in Love Island Games Season 1 for roasting Johnny Middlebrooks to a pulp.

Formerly from Love Island Australia, islander Jessica Losurdo is back in the villa.

After being dumped on Day 29 of the Australian fourth season, she returns for another chance at love, this time at Love Island Games Season 1.

One of the first eligible bachelors she chose to get to know is USA alum Johnny Middlebrooks.

The two seemed to be hitting it off instantly, but when she found out that it was one-sided, she did not hold back.

Did Jess & Johnny from Love Island Games fight?

In Episode 12, Jess completely ripped into Johnny after discovering that she referred to her as a placeholder partner until he found someone he was “more physically attracted to”).

After the chaotic scene, where Jess labeled Johnny a “snake, viewers quickly took to Reddit to applaud the islander for letting him have it.

One fan wrote, “Jess hadn’t been a favorite but I LOVED her 100% callout/takedown of douche disgusting Johnny Also we saw a much different side of her and I feel very sorry for her her heart hurt. Also loved Cely taking care of her.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “This episode was so wild I forgot Jess went off on no neck Johnny… that was savage… and everyone’s reactions??? CHEFS KISS TO PRODUCTION.”

As far as Johnny’s reaction to the feud? He did seem to be a little bit fazed by what went down, but didn’t console Jess in any way.

“Wow, I think that made history actually. I don’t think anyone’s been cussed out like that on a recoupling. That was insane,” he said in the episode.

Needless to say, Jess is not going to take him back anytime soon.

To stay updated on Love Island Games and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.