Are Samie & Tom from Love Island back together? Viral TikTok sparks relationship rumors

Are Love Island Season 9’s Samie and Tom still together? Did they break up? Here is everything to know.

As finalists in Season 9 of Love Island, fans were certain that Tom and Samie were one of the best couples to come out of the villa.

This made the news of their 2023 breakup that much more unexpected. They announced their split in April, with a social media statement made initially by Tom.

But, don’t count out their relationship just yet. There is a viral TikTok that is alluding to the fact that the reality TV power couple might be back together.

Article continues after ad

Is Love Island Season 9’s Tom and Samie dating?

A TikTok user posted a video of Samie and Tom out together on May 27.

The TikToker captioned the clip, “Samie and Tom spotted in one of their friend’s Instagram stories.”

In the video, the two were standing right next to each other. And, in one moment, it seemed as if Tom was leaning over to give Samie a kiss, but she pushed him away. The post has gone viral with over 600,000 views on the platform.

Article continues after ad

Love Island fans quickly shared their reaction to their possible reconciliation in the comments section of the video.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One fan wrote, “They’re back together I think… but they want to keep it private for as long as possible.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Yayyy, omg I love them.”

Samie and Tom have not publicly addressed the rumors as of yet. Love Island is set to return for Season 10 with a brand-new cast of islanders on June 5.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Love Island, Love Island USA, and both of their upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.