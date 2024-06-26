Love Island USA fans rally behind getting this Season 6 star thrown out

After Serena left Kordell dancing alone, fans of Love Island USA Season 6 want to see her gone for good.

Hearts are bound to break on Love Island USA Season 6, but fans are sick of seeing Kordell Beckham suffering because of Serena Page’s indifference to him.

During Episode 14, the Islanders played a game of “Stick or Twist,” where they danced their way off the dance floor if they didn’t want to be coupled up with their partner anymore.

When Kordell and Serena took the stage, she danced as if the wall between them wasn’t even there, seemingly excited to be up there with him.

Article continues after ad

But when the curtains were pulled, Kordell was left standing alone, as Serena decided she wanted to stay ‘open’ in the Villa.

Though Serena played it off like their conversation before the challenge was reason enough to turn her head, fans disagree heavily – and some even want her gone for good.

Article continues after ad

In a Reddit thread about the episode, one fan declared that Serena “may have just booked her ticket home,” especially since votes are in the hands of the fans now.

Another added, “Count your f*cking days, Serena. I was already p*ssed after egg-gate but now you’ve crossed the goddamn line.”

Article continues after ad

A third quipped that she “fell out of all the public’s good graces with that stunt.”

Though fans agreed that they “genuinely felt sick” for Kordell and that his face waiting to see Serena on the dance floor would “haunt” them, many viewers also pleaded for a Bombshell interested in him to be cast by production.

“Dear Love Island Gods, please send Kordell a beautiful Bombshell asap!!!” wrote one fan. Another predicted that he’d end up winning the entire show after finding love in Casa Amor later in the show.

Though fans will have to wait until Thursday, June 27, for the next episode of Love Island USA Season 6, the anticipation of wanting to see what happens next has them on the edge of their seats. Hopefully, Serena’s gameplay won’t backfire too much – but there is only so much Kordell can take.

Article continues after ad