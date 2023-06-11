Love Island has returned for its 2023 summer series, and many fans are curious to know whether the islanders can consume alcohol on the show. So, are Love Island contestant allowed to drink? Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island UK’s summer series kicked off on June 5, and since then, fans have been tuning in every night to watch what the new cast is getting up to in the Mallorca villa.

The popular reality dating show never fails to get millions of people around the world invested in the romance and drama that always come from the series, and its format has been adapted in multiple countries worldwide.

Article continues after ad

Among many questions the fans have about the show, one that often arises is related to the contestants’ alcohol consumption. So, are Love Island contestants allowed to drink? Here’s what you need to know

Can Love Island contestants drink?

ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Yes, the contestants can drink. However, there is a restriction imposed by the show that limits islanders to two glasses of alcohol each day. This rule is strictly enforced to prevent any potential incidents that could arise from excessive drinking.

Article continues after ad

Former Love Island contestant Amy Hart revealed that the type of beverage is also carefully considered. “So it’s definitely one drink in the night and you have to order it in the afternoon. You can have like white wine, red wine, beer,” she told The Sun.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I think for every one glass of wine you can get two two beers because they are little cans. That was it. There was no spirits or anything. You could have a glass of prosecco actually. But it’s like Spanish prosecco. It’s one drink and if it’s a particularly long night you get a second drink.”

Article continues after ad

In 2016, a spokesperson for the show said: “We provide our islanders with all of the necessary precautionary measures and all alcohol consumption is strictly monitored by our production team.”

To stay updated on all things Love Island, make sure to check our page here.