Love Island stars Will Young and Jessie Wynter reveal baby plans

Love Island‘s Will Young and Jessie Wynter discussed their relationship at the 2024 BAFTAs, revealing their plans to buy a house together and having a baby in the near future.

Since their romance blossomed in winter Love Island 2023, the couple has been inseparable. Originally from Australia, Jessie soon moved in with Will and his family at their 700-acre farm in Buckinghamshire, England. But now, they are planning to secure a home of their own.

Speaking to OK!, Jessie said: “We’re currently searching for a house because we are going to buy together. That’s what’s been taking our time up – it’s actually really hard to find a house.”

Will added: “Yeah we’ve got to get a house and then get ready for the baby,” as he placed his hand on Jessie’s stomach, and said: “Hopefully soon.” The Aussie then clarified her pre-parenting priorities, as she noted: “I said we’re not having a baby until we have a house, so he said ‘let’s get on that’.”

Reflecting on their united future, Jessie said: “Of course we both want children. I’m turning 28 this year so we’ve got to get the ball rolling soon.”

In 2023, Will teased that he was gearing up to propose to his girlfriend, while Jess recently revealed that she’d say “yes” in a heartbeat if the farmer got down on one knee and popped the question.

She told The Sun: “We definitely do speak about marriage, and getting engaged and everything a lot. I think if we could, we would be engaged right now. We’d be having a wedding, but at the moment, like we’ve just got so many other things to navigate at the moment. So that’s not the top of my priorities.”

The reality stars also want to explore life beyond the farm. Jessie shared: “Will, bless him, he’s worked and lived on the farm his whole life. He went to Australia, and I showed him a bit of city life in Sydney, and he actually really liked it. So that’s kind of opened our eyes up too.”

