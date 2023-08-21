Love Island USA’s wildest Episode ends with Kassy dumping Leo for surprise new flame

Love Island USA takes dumping to a whole other level after Kassy ends things with Leo just to pursue his other ex, Johnnie.

Episode 31 of Love Island USA just might be one of the most shocking points in the reality show yet, as a new love triangle has formed without one angle knowing he’s a part of it.

Kassy, who was courted by Leo on the same day that she was asked on a “sneaky link” date with the new bombshell Scott, also has a connection of her own forming in the villa that is on the hush-hush.

Though Leo, Kassy’s ex, hasn’t a clue about the entanglement that is about to unfold in Episode 32, Kassy seems to be having all the fun she deserves after having been cheated on by her ‘besito’ boy.

Instagram: loveislandusa Kassy shared a kiss with her new flame Johnnie.

Kassy sparks flames with Johnnie in Soul Ties

Though Love Island USA hasn’t shown the connection between Kassy and Johnnie up until Episode 31, the two girls have nonetheless formed one.

Kassy, who was coupled up with Leo before Casa Amor split the villa into two living arrangements, was cheated on by Leo when he pursued bombshell Johnnie behind her back.

Kassy found out about Leo’s discrepancies when a video recording was sent to the girls at Casa, revealing the sneaky things that islanders like Leo was doing, Johnnie being one of them.

Though Leo and Johnnie being intimate was shocking enough, the surprises didn’t stop there, as Kassy has decided who she wants and it’s not Leo.

According to Kassy, she and Johnnie have been flirty with each other behind the scenes, as she explained to Carmen that she was bisexual, saying, “I thought you knew I was curious.” To which Carmen responded, “You guys just flirt so much, but y’all are always funny about it.”

However, before coming out to Carmen, Kassy pulled Johnnie for a chat in Soul Ties…yes, Soul Ties. The two explained to each other how they’ve been interested in the other, but were hesitant to act on their feelings.

Though Kassy expressed how “nervy” aka, nervous, she was, she did say to Johnnie how interested she was in her, saying, “I’ve never dated a girl, so I am curious to, like, explore that. I guess I was trying to figure out what I was feeling and stuff.”

Johnnie responded, “It’s there…it’s there.” Then, as the two gazed into each other’s eyes, complimenting the other, Kassy pulled Johnnie in for a kiss, securing the relationship spark between the two of them.

When their chat was over, Johnnie finally told some of the girls that she and Kassy would be pursuing each other, saying to Taylor S and Imani, “My door has been open, but I never thought that she was serious.”

Though Kassy and Johnnie have ignited a hefty flame in the villa, Leo hasn’t been made aware of his two exes pursuing each other. However, Episode 32, which airs tonight at 9 PM on Peacock, will continue to reveal the connection between Kassy and Johnnie as well as Leo’s reaction to losing his girl to his other girl.