First look at Love Island Season 5’s villa: Insane Fiji filming location

As Sarah Hyland hosts Season 5 of Love Island USA, contenders will have the opportunity to enjoy their canoodling on the pristine beaches of Fiji.

Love Island USA is officially premiering its fifth season on July 18th, and production designer Richard Jensen has gone above and beyond for the Islanders by creating a life of luxury for them all to enjoy.

The dating show first launched in 2019 and features singles turned first-time couples who can either pair up for love, friendship, or survival. They can then choose to re-couple throughout the competition in order to find the most genuine connection.

Previous Love Island USA locations have been filmed in Las Vegas and Hawaii, with this year’s show based in Fiji.

Love Island Season 5 will have more “more Islanders than ever before”

YouTube: Love Island USA Love Island USA Season 5 villa

Love Island Season 5, hosted by Sarah Hyland, has reason to give previous filming locations a run for their money, as this season’s villa is located near the South Pacific Ocean in Fiji.

The villa has tons of gorgeous and colorful features like a sunset room, a private lounge, a kitchen where Hyland says, “the pot gets stirred,” and of course, the villa will include an iconic heart shower for contestants when things get too hot to handle.

The Fijian villa will also have a vanity room for the ladies to prepare for their dates in the “hideaway” where intimate moments between couples may arise upon approval.

The private lounge also acts as a sleeping niche where contestants who may be in exile with their partners, can sleep for however long they need to.

The villa will also feature multiple fire pits for love interests to draw nearer to each other in hopes of taking home the $100,000 prize money.

Love Island USA Season 5 will also have, as Hyland would put it, “more Islanders than ever before,” making the prize harder to attain, while still giving contestants a decent chance at finding true love.