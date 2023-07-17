How to watch Love Island USA Season 5: UK, Australia & Europe

The premiere of Love Island USA season 5 is finally upon us. It’s not just American viewers that are excited, as the reality show has become a hit across the world. But how do you watch it outside the US? Here’s everything you need to know.

As Love Island UK has made headlines across the globe with many claiming the season to be one of the most dramatic ones yet, it’s finally time for the USA to get their moment. Season 5 of Love Island USA premieres on Tuesday, July 18, and we couldn’t be more excited.

As Peacock announced the new islanders, as well as revealed that Love Island icon Maura Higgins would join the show as a social ambassador, fans across the globe are trying to figure out how they can fit watching the new season in their calendars.

The show will air on Peacock at 9 PM ET every day during premiere week, and will also stream on Peacock’s streaming service.

But what about international fans? Don’t worry, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Love Island USA from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Love Island USA outside the US

Peacock

For viewers outside the USA, fear not! You will still be able to watch the upcoming season, and you can prepare for the June 5 premiere by downloading ExpressVPN.

Here’s our easy guide to how you can watch Love Island from anywhere in the world by using the VPN.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location inside the USA. Sign up for a free Peacock account. Tune in and enjoy the drama!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). With a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can stream Summer Love Island 2023 UK risk-free.

VPNs are legal to use and allow users not only to protect their network connection when using public networks but also allows users to change the country of their IP address, which then allows them to access regionally restricted content.

Other places to watch Love Island USA

Just like in previous years, you’ll be able to watch Love Island USA on TV at 9 PM ET on Peacock in the USA. Unfortunately, this is only possible if you’re in the USA.

To stay updated on all things Love Island USA and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.