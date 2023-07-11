The islander’s announcement is finally here! Here is the cast of Love Island USA Season 5, including their introduction lines.

After a few months since the last season, Love Island USA is back! So far, there hasn’t been a lot of information about the upcoming season.

The trailer with the actual cast has not been released as of yet. But, we just found out who the cast for the series will be.

Love Island USA Season 5 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the ten official original islanders (five girls and five guys) for this season of Love Island USA, as well as their opening lines. The list does not include the bombshells and the Casa Amor cast.

Leonardo

“If you’re Dominican, you’d better have the touch. Growing up, they called me ‘La Melazas.’ So, slow and smooth… that’s all it is. I am always going to meet your love language and just show you the best time.

Jasmine

“I am this professional girl, and then when I’m not at work, I’m absolutely f***ing feral.”

Keenan

“Football has been everything for the majority of my life. I’m a dog on and off the field. I let the dog loose when it comes to chasing these girls. I’m going after what I want.”

Destiny

“Guess what? I’m your microbiologist. Under all of this is a lot of brains. So, if I’m giving all this, I want you to look good. I want you to smell good. I want your smile good. I want it all.”

Bergie

“Believe it or not, I have never had a girlfriend. I will write you love letters. I am a total hopeless romantic. I am here to find love. Like now.”

Kay Kay

“I love, love. Like, everywhere I go, I’m looking for love. I’m on the dating apps. I’m looking for my man. Like, I don’t understand why I haven’t found him yet. God, I need you to send me a man. Tall, handsome, and athletic. It hasn’t worked yet.”

Victor

“You see the 250 pounds wrestler, but on the inside, I’m kind of like a big softie. I cannot wait to get into the villa and find my fairytale princess.”

Anna

“I’m going to become a detective. But I actually already am. If a guy asks me out, I will find out his address, I will find out his parent’s name. I am a little bit of a stalker, yeah.”

Marco

“I am freaking fired up for Love Island. 6’3 solid steel and sex appeal are not something you wanna walk by. Naked Marco is a very pretty sight.”

Kassy

“Mothers, hide your sons. My name’s Kassy. I’m a real estate student. I get to work with my mom, who’s my boss, but also my best friend. I talk to her about everything, unfiltered, maybe a little too much.”

Season 5 is set to release on Peacock on July 18.

To stay updated on all things Love Island USA and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.