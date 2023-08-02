Love Island Star Anna reveals the truth about her Season 5 exit

Love Island Season 5 has been full of shocking surprises, but when Anna chose not to couple up with anyone in Episode 14, the islanders were left in tears.

With the three new islanders at the villa, people and relationships were bound to get shaken up.

So, when Anna was expecting to be chosen by Kenzo at the fire pit as his couple’s partner, of course, there had to be a twist to the anticipated decision.

Not only did Kenzo not choose Anna as his opposite, but she also decided to leave the villa in a shocking self-elimination.

Instagram: loveislandusa Anna made the shocking decision to leave the villa, but why?

Anna gets close with multiple islanders

Having been in the villa since the beginning of Season 5, Anna was bound to couple up with at least one person.

Her first couple’s choice was Leo. However, sparks didn’t fly as either may have hoped.

Not only did their relationship slowly begin to fade without having ever really taken off, but there was also an islander who played a role in their fizzling chemistry, as Kassy eventually swooped in for Leo’s heart.

After Kassy was seen kissing Leo, Anna boldly and officially broke things off with him. However, when new islander Kenzo arrived at the villa, Anna’s hope wasn’t all lost, as he showed true interest in the intelligent blonde.

Instagram: loveislandusa Anna and Leo on a date before he coupled up with Kassy.

Both Anna and Kenzo went on a date before the three newbies decided who their couple’s partner would be – but he decided to be exclusive with Carmen instead of Anna.

Anna explains why she left the villa

Though Kay Kay called Anna’s personality “essential,” Anna and her spunky persona then made the decision to leave the villa as a single woman.

She explained to the islanders her choice to go, saying, “So right now, we’re in a little bit of a tough situation. I love you guys all so much. I’m here to be honest to myself. You guys all have your strong connections right now… So I decided to leave here single.”

Anna then continued to explain to the male housemates how much she loved each of them and why she couldn’t couple up with any of them, as they were all more of a friend to her — not to mention, her besties in the house were all taken by the remaining guys.

With Anna having left abruptly, the islanders were in tears, as they were shocked by her decision to leave when there was no elimination.

See where the islanders pick up the pieces in Episode 15, which is set to air Thursday, August 3 on Peacock.