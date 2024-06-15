Love Island UK fans dub this Season 11 islander “the perfect villain”

According to viewers, there is a villain inside the Love Island UK Season 11 villa and they aren’t exactly complaining about her.

We’re only a few episodes into Season 11 and Harriet Blackmore has been the center of attention…and not in the most positive way.

For starters, viewers were quick to call her out after she lied to Jess White about her intention of revealing that she kissed Ronnie Vint.

Then, she wasn’t forthright about her involvement in the love triangle between herself, Ciaran Davis, and Nicole Samuel, resulting in Nicole calling her names behind her back. Needless to say, Harriet has wasted zero time in making all sorts of enemies in the villa.

Shockingly, viewers are actually applauding the islander for her messiness and have made their opinion known on June 11 in a popular Reddit thread called “Harriet is the perfect villain.”

In their eyes, sometimes an unhinged islander is necessary to make the season interesting.

One fan wrote, “She knows what she’s there to do and the producers must be loving her – she’s a constant source of messiness and feels like she’d slot perfectly into golden era Love Island.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “She’s a toned-down version of Zac & Trent from LIAUS; you need villains to root against – keeps people tuning in again and again.”

“She might actually be my favorite villain since Megan [Barton-Hanson] in S4,” a third Redditor pointed out.

Fans were already given the heads up that Harriet was going to bring the drama after a video resurfaced of her trying to diffuse a seemingly physical interaction that she wasn’t even involved in.

Only time will tell how long she lasts in the villa after all of her messy involvement in multiple potential romances and if she still manages to stay in the audience’s good graces until then.