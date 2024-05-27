Love Island UK fans say this Season 11 islander beat the photography “curse”

After months and months of waiting, Love Island UK is finally back in action with Season 11 and one star is getting all the attention.

The cast for Season 11 has been unveiled, but it’s important to note that this does not include the unexpected (but expected) bombshells that enter the villa throughout the season.

Nonetheless, fans were pumped to see who the new islanders were, but that meant looking at the infamous entrance photos. They’re infamous because the Love Island photos tend to have a knack for making the stars look completely different, whether that means making a 6’1 guy look 5 feet tall or making a girl look 10 years older.

However, it does seem like one islander, in particular, did not face this problem this time around. On May 27, LI fans on Reddit congratulated Mimii for pulling off an entrance photo that gives the correct impression of what she really looks like.

One fan wrote, “She beat the LI photographer curse that face card is something serious.”

Another fan chimed in with, “The LI photographer could not make her anything other than absolutely unbelievably stunning. Now that’s a superpower.”

According to her profile with Daily Mail, Mimii is a 24-year-old nursing student who applied to be a part of the series on a complete whim.

“My girls are my rocks and I’m theirs so I’ll be a good friend as well as going in there to find a man. I like dressing up so I’ll bring style, and I’d like to think I’m quite funny so I’ll make people laugh. Bringing honesty as well – I’m good at picking up on people’s personality traits and side-eyeing those who might be a liar,” she told the outlet.

Needless to say, Season 11 might have already found its fan-favorite, but we’ll find out more when viewers see how she fares in the villa.

