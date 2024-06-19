Perfect Match fans “disturbed” after watching Jess & Melinda’s Season 2 argument

If you thought that the Dominique/Bryton fiasco was going to be the only drama to come from this season, then buckle up.

We already knew by leaked photos a few months ago that Jess Vestal and Harry Jowsey were going to couple up on the show. But what we didn’t know was that their relationship was once a chaotic love triangle.

In the second batch of episodes, we were introduced to the kiss-gate. Specifically, Melinda Berry from THTH said that she and Harry allegedly shared a kiss – but Harry steadfastly denied that it ever happened, stating that he merely carried her and that was all that took place between them.

Article continues after ad

Because the alleged smooch was off-screen, there’s really no way the audience can determine who is telling the truth. Nevertheless, Jess (after speaking to Harry and him telling her a completely different story) asked Melinda about her perspective, to which she claimed that she and Harry kissed.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Jess quickly became upset by the situation, and instead of pulling Harry aside to find out whether or not it was true, she decided to go off on Melinda instead in front of several other Season 2 cast members.

“So, how does that make you feel? Like, are you proud? Do you feel this was the most respectful setting to share that?” she snapped to her.

Article continues after ad

Viewers quickly took to Reddit to come to Melinda’s defense in the situation, calling out Jess for yelling at her and confused as to why she’s not more upset with Harry.

One fan wrote, “The way she spoke to Melinda was nasty and instantly made me dislike her. I love that Tolu stood up for her.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I was disturbed by that scene even though I am not a fan of Melinda, either. Knowing what a disgusting person Harry is and girl, you still play along?”

Article continues after ad

“That was not a good look for Jessica at all. It’s like she lost it lol. Pretty sure she regrets that, just like her little tirade to Jimmy,” a third Redditor pointed out.

Article continues after ad

Neither one of them has publicly addressed their tense moment as of yet. And since the first season of Perfect Match didn’t have a reunion segment, there’s a big likelihood that fans won’t see them interact and speak on the situation face to face.