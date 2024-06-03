Love Island Season 11 star defends “weird” relationship with islander’s wife

Ronnie from Love Island UK Season 11 is pretty close friends with a popular reality TV star…as well as his wife.

Even though Season 11 will be Ronnie Vint’s introduction to the world of Love Island, he’s very familiar with the show.

In fact, he’s friends with one of the most popular couples: Season 3’s Olivia Atwood and her husband Bradley Dack. While the two weren’t on LI together, their romance has been the center of several shows, including Olivia Meets Her Match and Olivia Marries Her Match.

It would be assumed that he’s mostly friends with Bradley and simply knows Olivia by association with his buddy, but their situation is almost the opposite, which has raised some eyebrows that the islander has quickly addressed.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: @oliviameetshermatch

On June 1, Ronnie spoke with The Daily Star and elaborated on his unique relationship with the famous couple.

So, Brad is my best pal, he’s like a brother really. And Olivia is like my big little sister, that’s what I’ve been calling her. We’ve always been there for each other and obviously, it could be a bit weird with your pal and your pal’s missus, but our friendship has been there from the start. I’ve cherished it quite a lot,” he explained.

Article continues after ad

The new islander went on to admit to the outlet that Olivia had given him some advice to on how to handle the villa.

Article continues after ad

“She’s just said go and enjoy it really, she said go and have the best time. She said like, ‘You’ve always got on with everyone you’ve ever met’ and she said that will be really good.”

He also shared that he has dated former Love Island stars but refused to name who since “they’re in relationships”.

Here’s to hoping that he’s previous romances with former islanders ended in a civil way and won’t become a controversy in the future.