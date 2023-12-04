Love Island Australia viewers lash out at “toxic” Lucinda Strafford

Lucinda Strafford is not the fan-favorite islander in Love Island Australia Season 5 by a long shot, despite being on Love Island before.

Lucinda Strafford is no stranger to the reality TV world, especially when it comes to Love Island.

She made her debut in Season 7 of Love Island UK but was eliminated from the competition before the finale. After breaking up with her boyfriend in 2022, she is back on the market and looking for her true love.

Instead of sticking with the UK series, Lucinda is now an islander in Season 5 of Love Island Australia, making her the first former UK islander to ever do so. But, judging by how she is coming across to the viewers her second time around, it might not have been a good idea to have walked back into a villa in the first place.

Do Love Island Australia Season 5 fans like Lucinda?

On December 1, viewers took to Reddit to share their dislike for how Lucinda has been acting in the villa thus far, especially how she interacts with the men.

One fan wrote, “She’s clearly toxic, she loves when men show jealousy and a need for her and it is weird, her fake facial expressions of shock when Ryan coupled up with her were uncomfortable to watch.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “The lack of empathy. The blatant judgement. The talking behind other people’s backs then being fake to their faces. Seems very immature, unevolved and cruel of her.”

Lucinda hasn’t responded to the backlash as of yet as she is still in the villa (without access to her phone) and is in the running to win Season 5.

