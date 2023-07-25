Love Island UK 2023: What are the Grafties?

Love Island has introduced an exciting new twist to the show called ‘The Grafties,’ which allows fans to vote for their favorite villa moments. Here’s everything to know about it.

Love Island season 10 has been one of the most iconic and dramatic seasons to date, with former islanders returning to the villa, and chaotic events from Casa Amor keeping viewers entertained throughout the series.

And with the grand finale being just around the corner, Love Island producers have come up with a brand new twist that will promise even more drama, and potentially cause islanders to have a row and fall out.

After the hilarious talent show on 24 July, it was announced that the show would be hosting its first ever ‘Grafties’ ceremony, which gives out awards for some of the most shocking, weird and funny moments on this series. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What are the Grafties on Love Island?

According to ITV: “The Islanders will putting on their finest garms and attending The Grafties – Love Island’s hottest new award ceremony! Our loved-up boys and girls are up for a variety of awards, and it’s YOU who will choose the winner of each category.”

The islanders will be dressing up and attending the awards ceremony to celebrate iconic moments from the series across six categories, each of which will have three islanders nominated.

Over the past week, fans have been voting on Instagram for their favorite moments in the following categories: Flirtiest Performance, It’s Giving Plot Twist, Most Snakey Sitch, Best Head-To-Head, WTF? Moment, Mad Moves.

The highly-anticipated results of the public vote will be revealed on tonight’s episode, with dramatic and intense scenes sure to ensue.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

