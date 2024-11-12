How to get the viral Total Drama Island filter on TikTok

The ‘Total Drama Island’ filter is going viral on TikTok, as it turns you into a character from the popular Canadian animated series.

The viral ‘Total Drama Island’ filter has taken TikTok by storm, transforming users into characters straight from the iconic Cartoon Network show.

Fans are loving this effect because it mimics the distinctive art style of Total Drama Island, complete with bold outlines and exaggerated cartoon features. Some have even said it’s ‘fulfilled’ their childhood dreams.

Videos featuring this filter are racking up thousands of likes and views on TikTok, with many viewers wondering how to access it, as it’s not available on the short-form video app.

How to do the ‘Total Drama Island’ filter trend

To try out the ‘Total Drama Island’ filter, you’ll need to use another free app called EPIK, a creative photo-editing app packed with AI-driven features. Once you’ve downloaded it, follow these steps:

Open the EPIK app and go to AI Features. This is where EPIK houses its most popular cartoon effects, including the ‘Total Drama Island’-style filter. After entering the AI features, click on Cartoon Universe. This is the category where you’ll find a variety of cartoon styles, including the one inspired by Total Drama Island. Choose the Total Drama Island-style option. Look for the option that resembles the iconic Total Drama Island art style. With just a tap, the app will transform any selected photo into a cartoon character with the same vibrant style. Once your transformation is complete, save your cartoonized photo.

This viral trend gives fans of Total Drama Island a nostalgic way to turn themselves into part of the show, and TikTokers everywhere are joining in. Now, you can too!

