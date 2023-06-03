Love Island’s George Fensom explains himself as fans unearth controversial tweets

Love Island Season 10’s George Fensom just responded to the controversial tweets of his that have recently been dug up by fans of the show.

George Fensom is getting a lot of attention ahead of his reality TV debut on Love Island Season 10. But, it’s not in a good way.

First, he was accused of cheating on his ex-girlfriend and being a “narcissist” in a TikTok video.

Now it’s been exposed that he used to post homophobic messages on his Twitter account, which has now been deleted.

George recently issued a response to both of the controversial situations in a tell-all interview.

Did Love Island’s George Fensom apologize?

On May 31, George spoke with The Sun to clear up all of the controversy around him.

The first statement he made was an apology for his now-deleted tweets, acknowledging that he was in fact the one who made them.

George said, “I honestly just feel absolutely sick about those tweets. They are not who I am today, they couldn’t be any further from the man I am today and – quite frankly – if I could turn back time I wouldn’t even have put those.”

The upcoming reality TV star also addressed the TikTok made by his ex-girlfriend and her accusations.

He said, “I want to be respectful towards her because I understand that she isn’t in the public eye, I don’t want to name any names but I know who you are talking about. That isn’t an accusation that reflects me at all, I couldn’t be any further from that accusation and I feel quite upset about that accusation.”

As of now, George is still expected to star in Season 10 of Love Island, which premieres on June 5, 2023.

To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.