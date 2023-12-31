Love Island UK’s Ella Thomas admits to breaking major show rule

Ella Thomas, finalist of Love Island UK Season 10, just revealed that she had access to social media while filming.

When it comes to Love Island UK, there are many rules that every contestant must follow. From not being allowed to wear visibly branded clothing on-screen to a drinking limit, the list goes on and on.

Arguably, the biggest rule that could deter many singles from applying for the show is no phones. They don’t want islanders to have access to social media, where viewers would have the opportunity to send hate comments, critique their performance, or share gossip they aren’t aware has taken place in the villa.

Simply put, phones take away from the Love Island experience. They are given phones to alert them of eliminations and other events during the season, but these phones were given to them from production.

These phones were specifically designed to keep them away from the outside world, but one former islander just revealed that she found a way around this.

What did Love Island’s Ella Thomas reveal about Season 10?

On December 25, Ella Thomas from Season 10 was a guest on Capital XTRA, where she spilled some shocking tea.

While they are instructed not to use their personal phones, production technically didn’t tell them not to use someone else’s fully operating phone, which is exactly what Ella did.

“The driver let me use their phone, there was nobody looking after me, [and] there was no producer,” she shared. The reality TV star also admitted that she checked social media while she had the phone.

Currently, it doesn’t seem as though Ella has been fined for disobeying the show’s law, but she hasn’t returned to the franchise since her initial season.

To stay updated on Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.