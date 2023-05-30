George Fensom from Love Island comes under fire after resurfaced TikTok accuses him of cheating

Love Island Season 10’s George Fensom has only been in the limelight for a short time, and he’s already getting accusations against him.

The official cast for Season 10 of Love Island was released on May 29. 10 originals have been selected to enter the villa and participate in the competition.

Among the set of islanders is newcomer George Fensom. With a few thousand followers on Instagram and a small social media presence, fans don’t know much about him.

Before he makes his reality TV debut, though, a previous TikTok from his ex-girlfriend has now resurfaced. And needless to say, it comes with some serious allegations against him.

What was George from Love Island Season 10 accused of?

Back in 2022, TikToker Ebony Skeeley shared a video of her and her ex-boyfriend, George. In the video, she showed a few pictures of them together and labeled words over each of them.

Among the words she typed over George were: “Cheat”, “narcissist”, and “constantly lied to others and made empty promises.” The clip now has over 20,000 views on the platform.

Viewers quickly shared their reactions to her post in the comment section of the video. Most seemed to believe Ebony’s claims and are outraged at Love Island for casting him.

One viewer wrote, “Sorry you had to go through this. I hope @LoveIsland see this so they know what type of person he really is.”

Another chimed in and wrote, “Love Island needs to do their research before they scout people. I’m so sorry this happened to you!”

George has not publicly responded to the TikTok as of yet. The official premiere date for Love Island Season 10 is expected to be June 5.

It’s unclear whether or not this video will have any effect on the new Love Island season.

To stay updated on all things Love Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.