Love Island Season 11 reinstates family & friends social media ban

For the first nine seasons of the UK series Love Island, family and friends of islanders were allowed to take over their loved ones’ social media accounts. But that’s changed in recent seasons.

When islanders enter the villa, they must leave their cell phones behind. This way, they won’t be spoiled by any secrets or other cast drama that’s being watched by the millions of viewers at home.

The one loophole in this situation is that the stars ask their friends and family to take over their social media channels while they’re filming so that they can address on-screen moments and apologize for drama on their behalf.

The other loophole is breaking the rule entirely, like when Season 10 star Ella Thomas had access to a phone during filming because the driver let her use it.

Nonetheless, social media rules are a big deal in the Love Island world, and it looks like the network is making some changes to it, which viewers will apparently see in the upcoming eleventh season.

ITV

On May 19, BBC Newsbeat reported that ITV exclusively informed them that islanders’ friends and family members are no longer allowed to use their social media platforms during the filming period.

Because of this, anytime an islander sparks a huge uproar on-screen or internet sleuths do some digging into their past and find them in controversy. They must patiently wait until they get eliminated and get their phone back to address them publicly.

This rule is fairly new, as the only seasons it was implemented were Season 10 and part of Season 9, and even though the rule didn’t apply for the All-Stars premiere season, the network is bringing it back for Season 11.

The outlet didn’t discuss what consequences would be in place for people who attempt to break this rule, so we’ll all have to figure that out with time.