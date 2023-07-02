Love Island’s Kodie slammed by girlfriend after appearing in Casa Amor

Bombshell Kodie Murphy from Love Island Season 10 is quickly going viral on TikTok. And no, it’s not in a good way.

Without even stepping foot into Casa Amor, Kodie is already in some hot water. As a bombshell entering the competition, he was bound to start some drama with the rest of the islanders.

But, what fans weren’t expecting, was for him to be entering the show with a controversy.

A new TikTok is going viral about him because it was just found out that while he was on the show, he was supposedly taken.

Why is Love Island’s Kodie Murphy going viral on TikTok?

On July 2 a TikTok was made exposing the fact that Kodie had a girlfriend during the time he filmed Love Island.

What makes matters worse is that his now ex-girlfriend was unaware that he was even going on the show.

She wrote in an Instagram story, “As some of you may know, @kodiemurphy and I have been exclusive for some time now and I’ve come to find out this “work trip” he told me he was going on was actually Casa Amor. Couldn’t feel more hurt and disrespected.”

His ex-girlfriend is Rio Lily, a popular influencer and model with over 20,000 followers on Instagram.

Safe to say, viewers will not be rooting for him to find love in Casa Amor. Instead, they’ll be hoping for his elimination. And unfortunately, he isn’t the only one.

Mitchel Taylor also recently came under fire for disrespecting women. Specifically, three of his ex-girlfriends shaded him for dating multiple girls at one time.

George Fensom was also accused of cheating, but he was the first to get elimination from this season.

To stay updated on all things Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.