Love Is Blind’s Laura gets roasted for “stupid” Season 6 merch

Laura Dadisman from Love Is Blind Season 6 just released merch and it didn’t take long for the backlash to come.

While LIB viewers loved watching the contestants get to know each other in the pods and follow their on-screen journey, the excitement the audience had for the stars dimmed quickly.

Specifically, a little bit after Season 6 released its reunion fans were calling out the cast for their “influencer-phase” post-filming, which initially consisted of press runs on TV shows and podcasts.

Now, some of the stars have moved on to release their own products, and fans aren’t thrilled in the smallest bit.

On March 29, LIB fans took to Reddit to share their reaction toward Laura Dadisman’s merch.

Notably, the Reality TV star has released a t-shirt that says “Go kick rocks with open-toed shoes”, a line from one of her on-screen conversation with her ex-Fiance Jeramey Lutinski.

One fan wrote, “This wasn’t even clever or funny. So incredibly lame and says to me that Laura thinks the audience are a bunch of idiots that will buy anything.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I hate how this is a thing now. C list reality stars say 1 catch phrase line and then make their own merch with it …. Just …. Stop.”

“This phrase is so stupid I had second hand embarrassment every time she said it in the show,” a viewer also commented.

Laura isn’t the only Season 6 star who has decided to release merch. Chelsea Blackwell has also released her own merch collection, including t-shirts with the words ‘Megan Faux’ on them.

This is a reference to her now infamous pods comparison to actress Megan Fox which sparked a worldwide reaction and even caused Megan Fox’s ex-husband to speak out.