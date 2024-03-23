Love Is Blind fans annoyed as Season 6 stars begin “influencer phase”

Fans of Love Is Blind are speaking out as Season 6 contestants are continuing to drag out their fame post-pods.

The explosive sixth season is over, but that doesn’t mean the stars are out of the spotlight just yet.

Most of the contestants from this season have gone on to do interviews and Jimmy Presnell even made an appearance on The Tonight Show.

Needless to say, despite the fact that most of the stars didn’t find love, they are all acclimating to the limelight, and some fans can’t stand it.

On March 18, LIB fans took to Reddit to share their opinion of the Season 6 stars staying in the spotlight after the season has ended, with most saying that they are upset that the contestants are becoming famous just because they were on a dating show.

One fan wrote, “I get this uncomfy feeling of the cast trying to squeeze every ounce of their 15 minutes of fame. I just find it distasteful. If they are pursuing their “influencer” careers it has the opposite effect for me and I want nothing to do with anything they promote.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “The post-season influencer phase just makes me feel sad. To give your whole life away for three weeks of attention and then stay behind to eat scraps off the floor—just grim.”This isn’t the only time viewers were enraged with the show’s stars trying to stay relevant after leaving the pods.

Stacy Snyder from Season 5 of LIB received tons of criticism after she created her own line of merch and promoted herself on Cameo after appearing in the series.