Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell pleads with Taylor Swift to stop watching show

Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Blackwell pleaded with Taylor Swift to not watch the show after Travis Kelce commented his thoughts about her and the series.

Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Blackwell went viral for telling Jimmy Presnell in the pods that she looked similar to Megan Fox.

Though many fans have sparked a conversation about Chelsea, she seemingly felt the most embarrassed by Travis Kelce’s recent comments about her and the reality series.

After Travis’ remarks, Chelsea posted a video on Instagram with a plea to ensure Taylor Swift doesn’t watch the show.

Netflix

Travis Kelce impersonates Chelsea Blackwell on podcast

On a recent episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast, New Heights, Travis got candid about Love Is Blind. Saying to his brother Jason Kelce, “Jason, you gotta watch Love Is Blind, man. It is the worst trash ever.” Travis may have fooled fans until he finished his statement.

Article continues after ad

“It is worse than Catching Kelce, but it is so f*cking good. Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl and to just hear her,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Referring to Chelsea, Travis then mocked her for how she spoke and the tone of her voice.

Chelsea then responded via Instagram, saying she was ‘mortified’ and that she wanted to “crawl under a rock” after Travis impersonated her.

She then pleaded, “Taylor Swift, if you’re watching it [Love Is Blind] with him — please stop.”

Though Chelsea has hopes that Taylor Swift will refrain from watching Love Is Blind, it is unknown if she was a fan in the first place.