Jennifer Lopez reacts to Vanderpump Rules Season 10 cheating scandal

The Vanderpump Rules cheating drama has now gotten the attention of Jennifer Lopez.

One of the biggest moments going on right now in all of reality TV is the cheating scandal of Vanderpump Rules.

In short, Vanderpump star Ariana Madix was cheated on by her long-term boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. Not only that, but he cheated on her with their close friend and fellow co-star Raquel Leviss.

Some fellow reality TV stars have since been involved in the drama, including Below Deck’s Kate Chastain and popular comedian Roy Wood Jr.

And now, actress Jennifer Lopez is throwing her hat in the ring and sharing her thoughts.

What did Jennifer Lopez say about Vanderpump Rules?

Earlier this week, J-Lo appeared on an episode of The View.

It was during her appearance on the show that co-host Whoopi Goldberg decided to ask her about Vanderpump Rules.

Jennifer said, “You know, I have seen it, but, like, I don’t watch it regularly or anything like that. But I know of it.”

The hosts went on to fill her in on the cheating drama that is going on in Season 10 and asked her what she would do in Ariana’s shoes.

The actress stated, “I think I’d just walk out. You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know? That’s all the info that you need.”

Ariana hasn’t publicly responded to J-Lo’s comments. But she is set to appear in both the finale episode of Season 10 and the upcoming reunion with Andy Cohen.

In both, she is expected to share her thoughts on the overall cheating. To stay updated on all things Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.