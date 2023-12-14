Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana explains why she hasn’t bought Tom out of their house

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval ended their nine-year relationship because of a cheating scandal, and their house is the one shared thing they have left to part with.

On Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval had the most solid relationship in the cast.

But when Tom was caught having a seven-month-long affair with Ariana’s friend Raquel Leviss, everything fell apart.

The Vanderpump Rules couple never planned to get married or have kids, and were content with just being long-term partners.

However, it could’ve been a sign that Tom and Ariana’s relationship wasn’t meant to last after all.

Ariana says she countered Tom Sandoval’s “trash” buyout offer

In Peacock’s exclusive clip from Vanderpump Rules Season 11 posted on Instagram, Ariana explains her current living situation with Tom, and why neither of them have moved out yet.

“But what I think is psychotic is that he wants to buy me out and stay here,” Ariana told Katie Maloney, who told him to “go buy something else” with the money.

Ariana continued, “I’m sorry, but then you don’t have to move, and I do?”

In the video’s comments, fans asked Ariana why she can’t just accept Tom’s offer to put an end to the situation.

“WE COUNTERED BC HIS OFFER WAS TRASH AND GOT NOTHING BACK, Jesus y’all, it’s gonna be a looooooong season,” Ariana wrote, shutting down claims that she was wrong for wanting to leave.

While Tom and Ariana are lucky they don’t have any other significant assets like being legally married or sharing custody of children, a house is still a big purchase.

Since the former couple can’t agree on what they want to do with their shared property, they may continue to be at odds until they find a solution that works best for both of them.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 premieres Tuesday, January 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.