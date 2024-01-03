Vanderpump Rules producer reveals Tom & Ariana haven’t gotten past Scandoval

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s relationship ended because of “Scandoval,” but the exes haven’t been able to move past the cheating scandal.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is airing soon, and the season will play out differently following “Scandoval.”

Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy are all returning to the show, along with Brock Davies and Ally Lewber.

Raquel Leviss, now referred to as “Rachel,” has distanced herself from the Vanderpump Rules cast and decided not to come back.

With Vanderpump Rules Season 11 underway, viewers will see a lot of changes amongst the cast after finding out about Tom and Raquel’s affair.

Vanderpump Rules producer can’t confirm that “wounds have healed” between Tom & Ariana

Tom and Raquel’s months-long affair affected the entire Vanderpump Rules cast, but it specifically changed Tom and Ariana’s lives.

In an interview with TV Insider, executive producer Alex Baskin shared details about what filming Vanderpump Rules Season 11 was like. “I wouldn’t say that the wounds have healed. Tom and Ariana have not gotten to the other side of what happened,” he explained.

While Tom and Ariana still live in the same house, they didn’t film together at all. “That’s an oddity we cover in all of its fascination. They’re living together but have vastly different faiths and fortunes,” Alex said.

“In the same house in which Ariana has all sorts of gifts that have been sent to her by sponsors and admirers, Tom has to walk past them every day.”

The dynamic between the cast on Vanderpump Rules Season 11 will be very different from previous seasons.

Even though there have been other cheating scandals on the show, this one won’t be easy to come back from.

The Vanderpump Rules cast is a tight-knit group, and Tom and Raquel deceived their friends when they decided to have a secret affair. The aftermath of the scandal will be shown this season.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres Tuesday, January 30 at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.