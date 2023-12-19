Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel admits filming season 11 with Ariana would be “catastrophic”

Raquel Leviss admitted that filming Vanderpump Rules season 11 would’ve made Ariana feel uncomfortable.

Raquel Leviss decided not to return for Vanderpump Rules Season 11, but is revealing her truth on her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue.”

After the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, she checked herself into a mental health facility to heal from the trauma she experienced on the show and in her relationships.

Now, Raquel has created her own platform to share her feelings about how the cheating scandal affected her.

Bravo Raquel Leviss from Vanderpump Rules

Raquel didn’t return for Vanderpump Rules Season 11 to avoid hurting Ariana

In the teaser for Raquel’s new podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” she clarified the reason why she didn’t return for Vanderpump Rules Season 11.

“Looking back and seeing how much pain I was in interacting with James on camera and seeing his new girlfriend, I could only imagine the pain I would cause filming in the same environment with Ariana. Being involved with somebody’s boyfriend while they’re still in a relationship is a huge betrayal and so painful as it is.”

She added, “But then to continue working with these people and interacting with them, maybe not even speaking, but like hearing about what they’re doing and seeing your person that you loved so much and thought that they loved you just as much as you loved them be conversing with this other person, it would be so catastrophic and I didn’t want to do that to Ariana. I didn’t want to put her in that position.”

Ariana Madix was close friends with Raquel before she found out about her affair with her ex-boyfriend, Tom.

Even though Ariana didn’t believe that anything was going on with Tom and Raquel when she was warned, after she found out the truth, she was devastated.

No other members of the VPR cast have weighed in on Raquel’s comments as of this writing, but we will update this space if they do respond.