Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal mentioned during White House Correspondents Dinner

The Sandoval drama from Vanderpump Rules has just made it to the White House.

The main drama revolving around Vanderpump Rules is the breakup between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

Specifically, Tom was recently exposed for cheating on Ariana with their Vanderpump co-star, Raquel Leviss.

He later made the situation worse with a controversial podcast appearance alongside Howie Mandel.

Ignoring the drama, Ariana recently attended the White House Correspondents Dinner. Her Vanderpump co-stars Lisa Vanderpump and Lala Kent were also in attendance.

But, she did not seem to anticipate the viral moment during the event that left all eyes on her.

Was Vanderpump Rules mentioned at a White House event?

During the dinner, comedian Roy Wood Jr. began to make jokes, which included one about the Sandoval drama.

The comedian compared Tom Sandoval to Tucker Carlson, who recently parted ways with Fox News.

Roy said that, “Tucker got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from ‘Vanderpump Rules.’”

When the camera panned to Ariana, she was seen covering her mouth with her hand. It wasn’t clear whether or not she was embarrassed or trying not to laugh at the joke.

The camera didn’t show how Lala and Lisa responded to the comment. None of them have publicly addressed how they felt about the joke.

But, fans have since taken to social media to share their reaction to the moment.

The viewers seem to have mixed reactions. Some fans found it to be hilarious, while others saw it as upsetting.

The cheating scandal is supposed to be further discussed at the upcoming Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion. It currently does not have an official release date.

