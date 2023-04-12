Below Deck’s Kate roasts Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval for podcast episode

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval tried to share his side of the cheating scandal and Below Deck’s Katie wasn’t having it.

The main drama inside the world of Vanderpump Rules revolves around Tom Sandoval and his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix. The couple were together for almost 10 years.

But, a few weeks ago, it was revealed that Tom cheated on Ariana with their co-star and close friend Raquel Leviss.

In an attempt to clear the air, Tom recently went on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast to address the drama. And it did not go over very well.

Below Deck’s Kate blasts Tom Sandoval’s cheating explanation

During the podcast, Tom claimed that he didn’t cheat on Ariana and that they actually broke up. He also shared that Ariana asked him to take a step towards having a child together the same day the cheating scandal went live.

Needless to say, Below Deck crew member Kate Chastain is not on Tom’s side.

She took to Twitter yesterday to roast him and mock what his PR team might say to him as a response to what he said on the podcast.

Her response has gone viral with over half a million views.

Viewers of the podcast quickly agreed with Kate and believe that Tom is trying to play the victim card.

One fan commented under her Twitter post and wrote, “Like I’m shocked that he thought this was a good idea, and you can tell he genuinely believes he’s the victim here and he’s been wronged by Ariana. This is so bizarre.”

Tom hasn’t publicly responded to the backlash of the podcast episode. But, the Season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules, which was filmed after the cheating scandal, is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

To stay updated on all things reality tv, make sure to check our page here.