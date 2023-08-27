Ariana Madix finally weighs in on Raquel Leviss & Bethenny Frankel episode

Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules has something to say about Raquel and Bethenny’s messy podcast interview.

It’s been months, and Ariana Madix has still been unable to escape Scandoval.

After her long-term boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheated on her with her former best friend, Raquel Leviss, the scandal has Vanderpump Rules making headlines.

And the drama is far from over. A few days ago, Raquel did her first interview since the scandal with The Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel. And it did not go over so well.

After almost everyone from the Season 10 cast has shared their views on the messy podcast episode, Ariana has something to say.

What did Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana say about Raquel?

On August 26, Ariana made a guest appearance on Scheananigans with Scheana Shay. The two VP co-stars discussed the Raquel & Bethenny conversation and shared their reactions.

And while Ariana doesn’t seem extremely mad at Raquel anymore, she does admit that some of her comments rubbed her the wrong way.

She said, “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with, or anything bad with Rachel going on anything to do any interview. She should … it makes sense. But some of the things that were said made me really sad, made me angry.”

The reality TV star shared that Bethenny was not off the hook for the comments she also made against her.

Ariana added, “There were a lot of things that were said by her that I think made me more angry. I feel like she should know better.”

Raquel and Bethenny haven’t responded to Ariana’s comments as of yet.

To stay updated on all things Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.