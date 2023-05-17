Vanderpump Rules stars Tom and Raquel break up amid public cheating scandal

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 cheating scandal between Ariana, Tom, and Raquel just got a big development.

The entire reality TV world was shocked in March when it was exposed that Tom cheated on Ariana with their close friend and fellow co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Not only did everyone from the cast have a strong opinion, but even Hollywood stars like GOTG’s Karen Gillan and singer Jennifer Lopez threw their hats in the ring.

Tom threw away a long-term relationship of 10 years with Ariana for Raquel. But, new reports just revealed that his cheating stunt might have brought him instant karma.

Did Vanderpump Rules’ Tom and Raquel break up?

After allegedly several months together, the scandalous couple have called it quits.

It was reported on May 17 by The Messenger that they have parted ways.

Specifically, a source for Tom stated that, “His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he’s focusing on his music. He’s about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he’s struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it’s one day at a time.”

Ariana nor the rest of the cast have responded to the split as of yet. But, the scandal is going to be discussed in the highly-anticipated reunion, which starts on May 24.

Notably, Tom was asked in the trailer of the reunion if he loves Raquel. It did not show his answer.

As of right now, the cast of Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has not been announced. It’s unclear whether or not Ariana would consider coming back for another season, especially if Tom and Raquel are planning a return.

To stay updated on all things Vandepump Rules, the Season 10 reunion, and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.