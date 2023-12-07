Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval claims he and Raquel Leviss were “best friends”

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have not commented on their current relationship status.

Tom Sandoval was scrutinized for his ongoing affair with Raquel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules. However, Tom says he and Raquel had a deep friendship that was more than just a fling.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ seven-month-long affair became the main storyline on Vanderpump Rules season 10. Even though their connection may have been unexpected, they shared a stronger bond than most realize.

The shocking cheating scandal nicknamed “Scandoval” wasn’t officially revealed until the end of the season. But as the show continued to air, the clues became more obvious with every interaction between Tom and Raquel.

The news of “Scandoval” broke in March, a few months before the aftermath was filmed for Vanderpump Rules, so viewers already knew what happened before the season ended. Now, Tom is setting the record straight on his friendship with Raquel behind the scenes.

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval “fought so hard” to stay with Raquel

Tom and Raquel decided to break up after their affair became public knowledge, even though they still communicated with each other for a short time after. On Two Ts In A Pod, Tom explained to Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp how close he was with Raquel (who now goes by her birth name “Rachel”).

“I fought so hard for Rachel. I stopped drinking. I stopped smoking cigarettes because she went away to a facility. I’m like, ‘She can’t drink, she can’t smoke. I’m gonna quit,'” he said.

Tom was always there for Raquel, but she ended up cutting off communication with him when she moved to Arizona. “We were best friends, It’s heartbreaking to go through. I was fully in love with her,” the TomTom owner added.

While Raquel has distanced herself from filming Vanderpump Rules and the group, Tom has tried to find a way to insert himself back in.

Tom is currently on good terms with his business partner Tom Schwartz, but is still isolated from most of the cast.

Raquel and Tom have both launched podcasts following their fame post-Scandoval. Tom’s podcast is called “Everybody Loves Tom,” and Raquel’s is called “Gone Rogue.”

Both Vanderpump Rules stars have taken the time to reflect and tell their side of the story, and only they know what really happened between them.