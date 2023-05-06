Vanderpump Rules’ Kristen Doute accuses Tom Sandoval of cheating multiple times

Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules just revealed some unexpected rumors about Tom Sandoval.

Kristen rose to fame after starring in Vanderpump Rules. She was one of the original cast members and was on the show for 8 seasons, but, as it turns out, her depature was short-lived.

After leaving the show in Season 8, she has now made an unexpected return to Vanderpump for Season 10. And she could not have come at a more drama-filled time.

The main drama in the current season is the cheating scandal between Tom Sandoval and his now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. Ahead of the season finale, Kristen just weighed in on the situation and hinted that she may know something we don’t.

What did Kristen from Vanderpump Rules say about Tom?

A few days ago, Kristen appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Bravo host Andy Cohen.

During the segment, Andy asked Kristen if she has heard of previous incidents where Tom may have cheated before the public affair with Raquel Leviss.

Kristen clearly knew something, but she wasn’t keen to reveal her secrets just yet, “Since the Raquel news broke, I’ve heard multiple things that are now coming out of the woodwork.” She didn’t specifically give a name or names of who he might have cheated with.

The reality TV star also went on to say that it was Ariana who told her to return to the show.

She said that, “I asked Ariana if she really really wanted me to do it and she said yes. So, I did.”

Tom has not responded to Kristen’s allegations yet. With the finale episode of Season 10 will be released on May 17th, fans are eager to find out what’s really going on.

The reunion does not have an official release date yet, but will most likely come out in the coming weeks.

To stay updated on all things Vanderpump Rules and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.